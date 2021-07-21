HBO to Debut ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ Documentary in August
Three-part documentary to premiere Aug. 3
HBO has set an Aug. 3 premiere date for its documentary series Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, the network said Wednesday.
The series, directed by Peter Kunhardt, follows the historic Obama presidency and reflects on the country’s past and present national identity, the network said.
The series features interviews from such political and celebrity personalities as Jelani Cobb; John Lewis; David Axelrod; Rev. Alvin Love; Michael Eric Dyson; Laura Washington; Rev. Jeremiah Wright; Rev. Al Sharpton; Cornel West; Jesse Jackson; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Sherrilyn Ifill; Valerie Jarrett; Henry Louis Gates Jr., and Keegan-Michael Key.
