HBO taking `X" out of Sex ?
Home Box Office would not comment on published reports that it has been
shopping a cleaned-up version of Sex and the City to broadcast
networks.
HBO does produce toned-down versions of its hit originals, and alternate
Sex episodes have apparently tested well. That, insiders said, is
prompting HBO to shop the series around.
HBO chairman Chris Albrecht has said that he's interested in syndication
options, which could help HBO to amortize production costs.
Sex and the City, which will end after its upcoming sixth season on HBO,
could appear on broadcast as early as this fall and then later on cable or in
syndication.
