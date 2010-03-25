HBO Tackles Jets in Return of 'Hard Knocks'

The New York Jets, fresh off a run to the AFC Championship

Game last season, will be the subject of the sixth season of HBO's Hard

Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets.

The show debuts on

August 11 at 10 p.m. The season of

five hour-hour long episodes will follow the daily lives of Jets' players and

coaches as they prepare for the 2010 NFL season.





"We are delighted that Hard Knocks will be

returning this summer and placing the spotlight on charismatic Jets head coach

Rex Ryan and his engaging team of proven veterans and emerging stars," said

Ross Greenburg, president, HBO Sports, in a statement.





A 24-person NFL Films crew will live at the Jets' training

camp, capturing every drill and meeting with access to players' and coaches'

meeting rooms, training rooms, dormitories and practice fields.





"We are committed to being an organization that is open and

accessible," said New York Jets Chairman and CEO, Woody Johnson. "Hard

Knocks serves as a tremendous vehicle for fans everywhere to receive

unprecedented access and a fascinating behind-the-scenes look as we prepare for

the 2010 season. HBO and NFL Films have an award-winning track record and

we are excited about working with them."





Already with two Emmy's under their belt, the HBO show was

nominated for another four for last season's Hard Knocks: Training

Camp with the Cincinnati

Bengals.



