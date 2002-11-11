HBO still married to Wives
To quote baseball great Yogi Berra: `It ain't over 'til it's over.'
That's the word from HBO on its upcoming drama, Baseball Wives.
Despite reports last week that HBO had sent the series to the showers, the
network says Baseball Wives is still in there pitching.
Presumably, HBO is doing some tinkering on the 13-episode series, a look
inside a major league baseball team.
So far, only the pilot is completed and, production has yet to start.
The show, from producers Barry Levinson, Jim Finnerty and Oz creator
Tom Fontana, may still be on the roster, but a planned 2003 start looks
doubtful.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.