HBO still married to Wives

To quote baseball great Yogi Berra: `It ain't over 'til it's over.'

That's the word from HBO on its upcoming drama, Baseball Wives.

Despite reports last week that HBO had sent the series to the showers, the

network says Baseball Wives is still in there pitching.

Presumably, HBO is doing some tinkering on the 13-episode series, a look

inside a major league baseball team.

So far, only the pilot is completed and, production has yet to start.

The show, from producers Barry Levinson, Jim Finnerty and Oz creator

Tom Fontana, may still be on the roster, but a planned 2003 start looks

doubtful.