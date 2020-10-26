HBO Sports Sets Documentary on COVID-19-Driven Sports Shutdown

HBO Sports has teamed with Imagine Documentaries and Fuqua Films on a new documentary that chronicles the spring shutdown of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The documentary, The Day Sports Stood Still, tells the story of the unprecedented sports shutdown in March of 2020 and the remarkable turn of events that followed, said the network. Produced by Antoine Fuqua, Brian Grazer and Justin Wilkes, the documentary will chronicle the abrupt stoppage, athletes’ prominent role in the cultural reckoning on racial injustices that escalated during the pandemic and the complex return to competition in the summer and fall, said HBO.

The Day Sports Stood Still will also feature a first-person account from NBA All Star Chris Paul, who discusses his experiences from being in the first NBA game to be stopped in March to playing in the NBA “bubble,” said HBO.