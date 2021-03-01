HBO, Spike Lee to Develop NYC Docuseries to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of 9/11

HBO has teamed with filmmaker Spike Lee to develop a documentary series that chronicles the life of New Yorkers beginning with the terror attacks of 2001 through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multi-part documentary, NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, will offer a portrait of the city through first-hand accounts from everyday New Yorkers as it rebounded from the September 11th terrorist attacks and now from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said HBO. The documentary will debut later this year commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks on New York’s World Trade Center.

“We’re thrilled to have another groundbreaking HBO documentary event from Spike Lee,” said Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films in a statement. “From documenting the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans to the 9/11 attack on New York City and beyond, we treasure Spike’s singular capacity to chronicle and pay tribute to the human toll of these historic events while bearing profound witness to the strength and resiliency of the human spirit.”

Read also: HBO Gets A Boost from Theatrical Films: Hub Study