HBO skeds Six Feet Under redux

HBO plans an encore run for its hit black comedy drama Six Feet Under during the holiday season.

HBO will air Six's reprise on Wednesdays starting Dec. 12. The 13 episodes of its inaugural season will lead into a second 13-episode season in March. Six Feet Under peaked in its climactic opening season episode with a 13.8 rating among HBO households in national Nielsen numbers, representing roughly 4.5 million households. (Each rating point equals approximately 330,000 households.)

The widely acclaimed series was created by Alan Ball, who took last year's Oscar for best original for American Beauty. - Richard Tedesco