HBO shoots back at Gandolfini

Home Box Office countered The Sopranos star James Gandolfini Tuesday with a lawsuit of

its own in California Superior Court, asserting that the actor is breaching his

contract.

HBO is seeking up to $100 million in damages, claiming that it will "suffer

substantial monetary loss" if production on the series' fifth season has to be

scrapped.

Gandolfini, who plays mob boss Tony Soprano, is allegedly seeking a substantial

increase over the current $400,000 per episode he earns, and he filed suit last week in

California.

He has a six-season deal.

In its suit, HBO claimed that it offered Gandolfini a "very extensive increase"

this year, although it had no legal obligation to do so.

HBO also claimed that because the show, the companies and the actor involved

are all New York-based, New York law, and not California law, should govern.