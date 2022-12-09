HBO Sets March Launch Date for 'White House Plumbers' Series

HBO will launch its politically themed limited series White House Plumbers in March, the network said.

The five-part limited series from producer David Mandel (Veep) stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, and chronicles the actions of Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as they accidently toppled the Richard Nixon presidency that they were trying to protect, according to the network.

Along with Harrelson and Theroux, White House Plumbers also stars Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Kathleen Turner and Kim Coats.

White House Plumbers is executive produced by Mandel, Harrelson, Theroux, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Len Amato and Ruben Fleischer. ■