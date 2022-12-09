HBO Sets March Launch Date for 'White House Plumbers' Series
Political drama stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux
HBO will launch its politically themed limited series White House Plumbers in March, the network said.
The five-part limited series from producer David Mandel (Veep) stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, and chronicles the actions of Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as they accidently toppled the Richard Nixon presidency that they were trying to protect, according to the network.
Along with Harrelson and Theroux, White House Plumbers also stars Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Kathleen Turner and Kim Coats.
White House Plumbers is executive produced by Mandel, Harrelson, Theroux, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Len Amato and Ruben Fleischer. ■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.