HBO Sets Documentary On This ‘Say Hey Kid’

HBO will chronicle the life and career of baseball legend Willie Mays in a new documentary debuting November 8.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! follows the baseball Hall-of-Famer's life both on and off the field over five decades as he navigated the American sports landscape and the country’s ever-evolving cultural backdrop, according to the network.

Mays, who played for the New York/San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets over a 22 year career (1951-1973), participated in a record-tying 24 All-Star games and hit 660 career home runs -- the sixth most in Major League Baseball history. Mays, nicknamed “The Say Hey Kid,” was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

The documentary features interviews with Mays, his godson Barry Bonds, and son Michael Mays, as well as baseball Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson, Orlando Cepeda and Juan Marichal.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! Is produced by Company Name in association with Uninterrupted, Zipper Bros. Films and Major League Baseball. The film is directed by Nelson George, with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Nick Trotta, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Bentley Weiner serving as executive producers, said HBO.■