HBO scraps Sex syndie plan

HBO is killing plans to rerun a sanitized version of its hit Sex and the City series on basic cable, sources report.

It's not clear whether HBO is balking because it wants to preserve Sex's creative integrity or because it wouldn't back down on its $750,000-per-episode price tag to strike a deal, sources say. HBO declined comment on whether it had dropped its Sex plans. Lifetime, USA, TBS, TNN, FX, A&E and Comedy Central all received presentations on the series, as HBO edited six episodes, cutting out nudity and profanity.

At least one basic cable player was willing to pay the freight for a fall 2002 debut. - Richard Tedesco