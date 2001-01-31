HBO scores Universal reel deal

In a solid score, Home Box Office secured right to Universal Studios theatrical releases, a package that had been at rival network Starz!. HBO will carry Universal movies released in 2003-2010, meaning the first titles will hit the around in 2004. HBO is now armed with output deals from sister studio Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Fox and Dreamworks. Starrz! biggest deal is with Disney. Showtime's biggest sprce of movies is sister net Paramount.

- John Higgins