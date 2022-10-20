HBO Scores Shaquille O’Neal Documentary

HBO will chronicle the life and career of NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal in a new documentary series debuting in November.

The four-part series, Shaq, will focus on the basketball legend whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon, according to the network.

The series will feature interviews with O’Neal’s teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwayne Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox as it documents O'Neal's ascent to NBA superstardom — which included four NBA titles and a league Most Valuable Player honor — as well as his successful off-the-court broadcasting and business ventures, HBO said.

Shaq is produced by Robert Alexander and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company.

O’Neal said in a statement: “We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.” ■