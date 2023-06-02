HBO Renews 'Somebody Somewhere' For Third Season

HBO will bring back its comedy series Somebody Somewhere for a third season.

The series stars Bridget Everett, who, after a suffering through tragedy, finds her true voice through singing and embarks on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in and don't give up, according to the network.

The series also stars Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison Murray Hill, James Brody, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge and Barbara Robertson.

“We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere," HBO and Max executive VP of comedy programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines.”

Somebody Somewhere is executive produced by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett; Carolyn Strauss, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary.