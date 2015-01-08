HBO Renews ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ #TCA15

HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for a 14th and 15th season, the network announced Thursday at the TCA winter press tour.

The renewal comes just ahead of the Friday premiere of Real Time’s 13th season. In September, HBO premiered stand-up special Bill Maher: Live From D.C., which was immediately preceded by a new episode of Real Time.

The network also announced that it will feature comedian Tig Notaro in an upcoming stand-up special — her first for the network. The special will be taped later this year.

HBO set premiere dates for several documentary features and miniseries, including Jinx: the Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Feb. 8); Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (March 16); and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (May 4).

The new seasons of Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and Veep are scheduled to premiere April 12.

Newsmagazine Vice is scheduled to premiere its third season March 6.