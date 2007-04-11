HBO Renews Output Deal with Universal

Universal Pictures and HBO renewed their domestic output deal, extending it midway into the next decade.



The pact gives HBO the right to program movies from Universal and its specialty labels Focus Features and Rogue Pictures both on TV and online. The pair have had a domestic output deal since 2003. The most recent iteration was due to expire at the end of this decade.



Through similar output deals with Dreamworks, Warner Bros., New Line and Fox, HBO commands about 50% of all Hollywood film output, while Showtime and Starz split the rest through deals of their own with the other film companies.

