HBO Renews ‘Music Box’ for Second Season

HBO has renewed its music-themed documentary series Music Box for a sophomore campaign on the heels of its season one finale, the network said.

The series, which chronicles essential moments in music, debuts the sixth and final episode of its first season December 16 with Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss. Other Music Box episodes include Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Jagged, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, Listening to Kenny G, and Mr. Saturday Night, according to HBO.

“The gifted storytellers behind each film in the Music Box series uncover surprising and memorable moments in music that have much deeper stories to tell," said HBO Documentary Films co heads Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham in a statement. "We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Bill Simmons and The Ringer team to bring another exciting season of Music Box to HBO.”

Music Box creator Bill Simmons said in a statement: “Season one exceeded our expectations, we were thrilled by the high caliber of our films and our experiences with the talented people who made them. We created a brand that had a unique perspective, now we want to keep growing it and working with HBO and more fantastic directors.” ■