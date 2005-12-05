HBO Punches Up Commitment To Boxing

The cable network will increase its flagship World Championship Boxing series to as many as 14 episodes, up from 10 dates in 2005. In addition, the network’s Boxing After Dark series will become a monthly format in 2006, up from just five dates in 2005.

While the World Championship Boxing announcing team of Jim Lampley, Larry Merchant, Roy Jones Jr. and Emanuel Steward will return, HBO will hire new broadcast teams to handle Boxing After Dark.

The network also says it plans on "ramping up" its high-definition TV presentation of live boxing in 2006.

