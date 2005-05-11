HBO To Pack Up Carnivale

HBO will not renew freak-show series Carnivale for a third season. The Depression-era, good-vs.-evil drama ran for 24 episodes and ended its second season in March. The final episode wrapped up most loose ends, but also introduced a cliffhanger that left the door open for possible renewal. The network, however, announced late last night that would not happen.

"We feel the two seasons we had on the air told the story very well and we’re proud of what everyone associated with the show has accomplished," said HBO President of Entertainment Carolyn Strauss, in a statement.

The show, created by Daniel Knauf, earned strong reviews and a handful of Emmys, but did not generate the buzz of the network’s other dramas like The Sopranos and Deadwood. It also suffered from rough scheduling, with season two airing Sundays at 9 p.m. against ABC’s hit Desperate Housewives and other destination programming.