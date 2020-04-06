HBO, NBC Top NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations
HBO drew the most nods — 17 in all — when diversity organization NAMIC announced its 2020 NAMIC Vision Awards, which recognize original programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and represents the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.
NBC finished second with 10 nominations, followed by BET with 8, the organization said on April 2. NBC’s comedy Sunnyside was the most nominated show, with four nods. Broadcasters fared well, garnering at least one Vision Awards nomination in the major comedy and drama categories, including a sweep of the Best Performance for a Drama category. The Vision Awards winner will be announced in late April. Here are this year’s nominees.
Animation
DuckTales, Disney Channel
Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior
Fancy Nancy, Disney Junior
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, Disney Junior
The Casagrandes, Nickelodeon
Awards & Honors
2019 BET Awards, BET Networks
2019 Black Girls Rock!, BET Networks
Kids’ Choice Sports 2019, Nickelodeon
2019 Soul Train Awards, BET Networks
Best Performance – Comedy
Kal Penn, Sunnyside, NBC
Kiran Deol, Sunnyside, NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, DuckTales, Disney Channel
Moses Storm, Sunnyside, NBC
Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO
Best Performance – Drama
Brian Tee, Chicago Med, NBC
Hill Harper, The Good Doctor, ABC
LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D., NBC
Marlyne Barrett, Chicago Med, NBC
Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T., CBS/Sony Pictures Television
Children’s
America’s Most Musical Family, Nickelodeon
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special, HBO
Comedy
A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO
Ballers, HBO
Los Espookys, HBO
Sunnyside, NBC
Will & Grace, NBC
Digital Media – Short Form
Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday: Dr. Okanlami, Rock’n Robin Productions/ABC
Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday: Yusuf Dahl, Rock’n Robin Production/ABC
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement — America’s First Daily Black Newspaper, Comcast
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement — Confronting America’s Broken Promise, Comcast
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement — Our Accountability: Learning to Lead from Dr. King, Comcast
Documentary
Finding Justice, BET Networks
Martin: The Legacy of a King, BET Networks
The Apollo, HBO
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, HBO
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, HBO
Drama
My Brilliant Friend, HBO
S.W.A.T., CBS/Sony Pictures Television
Godfather of Harlem, EPIX
The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
Foreign Language
Caravanas, Discovery Networks Latin America Our Boys, HBO
Lifestyle
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Food Network
CNN’s Turning Points with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Special Projects
Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network
Man Fire Food, Cooking Channel
No Passport Required, PBS
News/Informational
American Injustice: A BET Town Hall, BET Networks
Life Inside: Angola, Dateline NBC
MSNBC’s Justice for All Town Hall, NBC News Group
VICE News Tonight: Blackface Hunters, HBO
Young, Gifted and Broke: Our Student Debt Crisis – A BET Town Hall, BET Networks
Original Movie or Special
Collisions, Fuse
I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story, Lifetime
Native Son, HBO
O.G., HBO
Reality
Made from Scratch, Fuse
Sunday Best, BET Networks
T-Pain’s School of Business, Fuse
Untold Stories of Hip Hop, WE tv
World of Dance, NBC
Reality – Social Issues
Rough Places Made Smooth, CBS Sports Network
Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin, ID
VICE News Tonight: Lifesize Mourning, HBO
VICE News Tonight: Trans Activist Miss Major Revisits the Stonewall Riots, HBO
Unapologetic, ESPN
Sports
Althea & Arthur, CBS Sports Network
Definition of a Hero, ESPN
Israel Adesanya, ESPN
Special Olympics 50 Game Changers: Inclusion in UAE, ESPN
The Shop: Uninterrupted, HBO
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.