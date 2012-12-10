HBO Names Xbox Co-Founder Berkes CTO
HBO has elevated Otto Berkes, one of the original creators
of Microsoft's Xbox game platform, to the position of chief technology officer
to take over the reins from longtime CTO Bob Zitter, who is stepping
down from the post in March 2013.
As CTO and executive vice president of technology, Berkes
will be responsible for overseeing all technology efforts worldwide, including
consumer technology, distribution, origination, production operations,
engineering and IT.
Berkes joined HBO in 2011 as senior VP of digital products,
heading up the development of HBO's consumer technologies, including HBO Go,
Max Go and HBO.com. He and his group also formulated the technical strategy for
HBO's consumer technology and advanced software development aimed at delivering
the most innovative technology and experiences possible.
