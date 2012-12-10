HBO Names Xbox Co-Founder Berkes CTO

HBO has elevated Otto Berkes, one of the original creators

of Microsoft's Xbox game platform, to the position of chief technology officer

to take over the reins from longtime CTO Bob Zitter, who is stepping

down from the post in March 2013.

As CTO and executive vice president of technology, Berkes

will be responsible for overseeing all technology efforts worldwide, including

consumer technology, distribution, origination, production operations,

engineering and IT.

Berkes joined HBO in 2011 as senior VP of digital products,

heading up the development of HBO's consumer technologies, including HBO Go,

Max Go and HBO.com. He and his group also formulated the technical strategy for

HBO's consumer technology and advanced software development aimed at delivering

the most innovative technology and experiences possible.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.