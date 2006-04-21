HBO Names New Boxing After Dark Team

HBO Sports has named Fran Charles, Max Kellerman and Lennox Lewis as its new announcing team for late-night boxing series HBO Boxing After Dark.

The new team will debut Saturday, April 29, when HBO carries a boxing doubleheader beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET, featuring lightweight stars Zahir Raheem and Acelino Freitas.

Kellerman returns to his boxing roots as a ringside analyst after a failed talk show on Fox Sports Net. He was previously a boxing commentator for ESPN, where he became knows as one of the sport’s top TV personalities, both as a studio and ringside commentator. He also currently hosts a radio talk show for ESPN Radio in New York.

Charles, who will handle the blow-by-blow duties, will also continue in his role as USA Network’s studio host for its golf coverage. Charles is a former sports anchor for WNBC New York and WHDH Boston.

Lewis, who will also serve as a ringside analyst, is a former heavyweight champion of the world. He retired in 2004.

Jim Lampley, Larry Merchant and Emanuel Steward continue as the broadcast team for the network’s World Championship Boxing series and pay-per-view events.