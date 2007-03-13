HBO Names Bob Papa New Boxing Commentator

HBO Sports is replacing Fran Charles with Bob Papa as the lead commentator on its HBO Boxing After Dark late-night boxing series.

HBO and Charles are going their separate ways due to scheduling conflicts arising from Charles’ work as a studio host on the NFL Network.

Papa, best known in the New York area for his role as the voice of the New York Giants football team, most recently also handled boxing for cable network Versus. He has also called fights for both ESPN and NBC.

Papa begins his new role on March 24. He joins returning analyst Max Kellerman and former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis on the broadcast team.

Charles had been with HBO Boxing After Dark since last April.