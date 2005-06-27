HBO Moves Burial Plots

HBO will move Six Feet Under back to Sunday at 9 p.m. beginning July 10.

Why? Because it had discovered that only one in 100 of its subscribers knew the funeral home drama had been airing on Monday in this, its fifth and final season, according to the network, and because it didn't have enough original content to back up

HBO had been trying to launch Monday as a second destination-viewing night for originals.

Although Six Feet’s episodes this season have tripled the network’s Monday time period ratings to 2.2 million total viewers, the premium network does not have enough other content to build an entire night around the show.

Six Feet aired on Sundays its first four seasons. Last season’s new episodes, which aired June through September, averaged 3.7 million total viewers

The new Sunday night lineup will be Six Feet at 9 p.m., Entourage at 10 p.m. and The Comeback at 10:30 p.m. On Monday, HBO will rerun the shows in reverse – The Comeback at 9 p.m., Entourage at 9:30 p.m. and Six Feet Under at 10.

Tonight’s episode (June 27) of Six Feet is the fourth of 13 this season.