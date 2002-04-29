HBO: More Sex and Six

Home Box Office's Sex and The City will return with a

shortened season in July to accommodate series star Sarah Jessica Parker's pregnancy.

HBO plans to air eight episodes of Sex instead of the 13

that were originally planned.

Two episodes are already in the can.

The other six will go into production in early May, with the premiere of the

season pushed back from June to July.

Another popular HBO original, Six Feet Under, will return for a third

season.

HBO has ordered 13 episodes to air next year.