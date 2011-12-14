HBO, 'Modern Family' Lead SAG Awards Nominations

Lead by its usual dominance of the TV movie and miniseries categories, HBO topped the list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination announced Wednesday morning with eight nods.

ABC's Modern Family was the most-nominated series with five nods for actors Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet as well as outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Other comedy series receiving ensemble nominations were NBC's 30 Rock and The Office, CBS' The Big Bang Theory and Fox's Glee. 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, and The Office's Steve Carell also received acting nods, as did Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco, Hot in Cleveland's Betty White and Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer.

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series nominations went to HBO's Boardwalk Empire, AMC's Breaking Bad, Showtime's Dexter, HBO's Game of Thrones and CBS' The Good Wife.

Of the series nominated, Boardwalk's Steve Buscemi, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, Dexter's Michael C. Halll and Good Wife's Julianna Margulies all also received acting nominations. Rounding out the nods were Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler, Suits' Patrick J. Adams, Harry's Law's Kathy Bates, Damages' Glenn Close, American Horror Story's Jessica Lange and The Closer's Kyra Sedgwick.

HBO's movie and minseries acting nominations went to Diane Lane for Cinema Verite, Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce for Mildred Pierce, Laurence Fishburne for Thurgood, and Paul Giamatti and James Woods for Too Big to Fail.

Also receiving nods were Maggie Smith for PBS' Downton Abbey, Emily Watson for Sundance Channel's Appropriate Adult, Betty White for CBS' Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Lost Valentine and Greg Kinnear for ReelzChannel's The Kennedys.