HBO Max to Make ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Its First 4K Movie

WarnerMedia is throwing the gamut of advanced home entertainment technologies at its Dec. 25 release of Wonder Woman 2 on HBO Max.

The would-be summer blockbuster will be the first HBO Max movie available in 4K Ultra HD. The streaming service will also make Wonder Woman 1984 available in HDR 10, as well as in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The move was announced by director Patty Jenkins on Twitter Tuesday.

The enhanced viewing experience will be supported by Apple TV 4K devices, as well as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Google’s Chromecast Ultra will also support the features, along with select Android TV boxes, such as those distributed by AT&T TV.

WarnerMedia said it will expand the capabilities to other films and TV shows on HBO Max throughout 2021.

WarnerMedia is distributing the $200 million film simultaneously on HBO Max and in the limited number of North American theaters that are still open.