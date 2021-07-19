HBO Max to Debut ‘Eyes On the Prize’ Documentary Special

HBO Max will team with Anonymous Content’s AC Studios to develop several new projects around the 1980's PBS Civil Rights-themed documentary Eyes On The Prize, the streaming service said Monday.

HBO Max on Aug. 19 will premiere an original documentary special, Eyes On The Prize: Hallowed Ground, which will honor the original documentary special that debuted on PBS in 1987, said the service. The documentary will be directed by Sophia Nahli Allison and executive produced by Patrisse Cullors, Mervyn Marcano, Melina Matsoukas, Joy Gorman Wettels, Bedonna Smith, Judi Hampton, Sandra Forman and Sophia Nahli Allison.

The first episode of the 14-episode documentary -- which tells the landmark story of the movement that changed the fabric of American life -- is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

In addition, HBO is also in production on a new documentary series reflecting on the legacy of the movement covered in the original Eyes on The Prize, and its ties to the present day as history in the making unfolds in front of the cameras and behind the scenes, said HBO Max.

“We are very proud to be partnering with this dynamic team of activists and storytellers to bring this important work to our viewers,” said HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys in a statement. “Across HBO and HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for authentic voices representing diverse, essential stories. We are honored to collaborate with our incredibly talented producing team to bring the legacy of Henry Hampton’s groundbreaking work to a new generation.”