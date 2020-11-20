HBO Max Sets Nicki Minaj Docuseries

HBO Max will develop a new documentary series focusing on the life of hip hop artist Nicki Minaj, the streaming service said Friday.

The six-part series will explore Minaj’s personal and professional journey as she navigates the highs, lows in her rise to fame, said company officials.

The series is directed by Michael John Warren (Fade To Black). Minaj, Warren, Aaron Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher serve as executive producers for the docuseries.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max in a statement.