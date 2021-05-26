HBO Max Sets $3 Base Price for June 29 Rollout in South America and The Caribbean

Folks in Latin America also wonder why we needed another 'Space Jam' movie, but they just think it in Spanish.

HBO Max will commence its international rollout starting on June 29, when the SVOD service will be deployed across 39 territories in South America and The Caribbean.

Parent company WarnerMedia will offer two subscription options in these territories: “standard” and “mobile,” with plans starting out at $3 a month (U.S. dollars). WarnerMedia advises customers to visit HBOMax.com in their respective territory to find specific pricing for their region.

The base price is somewhat congruous with what global streaming market leader Netflix charges in these southern hemispheric territories. Netflix, for example, charges $3.28 USD a month in Argentina and $4.13 USD in Brazil.

Customers in these territories will have seven days to kick the tires on HBO Max for free with no commitment.

In addition to original movies an TV shows, as well as those originating from HBO, Warner Bros., DC Comics and various Turner-branded cable networks, HBO Max subscribers in Mexico and Brazil will enjoy live-streamed UEFA Champions League soccer matches. And across South America and The Caribbean, users will have access to Warner theatrical films 35 days after they debut in theaters. That includes the LeBron James film Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will roll out across Latin American theaters in mid-July.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here.”

WarnerMedia ended March with 44.2 million U.S. HBO subscribers and 63.9 million HBO customers worldwide. About half of that U.S. user base has been converted to the IP-based HBO Max experience.

WarnerMedia has targeted a European rollout of HBO Max for the second half of 2021.

Of course, strategically, a lot could soon change, with WarnerMedia last week spun off from its parent, AT&T, and merged with Discovery Inc., a media conglomerate with deep international distribution roots.