HBO Max Renews 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' for Third Season
Season two finale of comedy series debuts Thursday
HBO Max has renewed its Mindy Kaling-produced comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls in advance of the show's season two finale.
The series chronicles the exploits of college roommates attending a prestigious New England college. The second season, which concludes December 15 with a two-episode finale, followed the students as they returned after their fall break to tackle the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one and to face a new semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments, according to the network.
The second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls has been the most-watched HBO Max original series since launching this past November. Last week’s episode release day on the streaming service set a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021, said the streaming service.
The Sex Lives of College Girls stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. The series produced by Kaling, Justin Noble and Howard Klein.
“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way," HBO Max, Executive VP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation Suzanna Makkos said in a statement. "This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.