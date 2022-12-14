HBO Max Renews 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' for Third Season

HBO Max has renewed its Mindy Kaling-produced comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls in advance of the show's season two finale.

The series chronicles the exploits of college roommates attending a prestigious New England college. The second season, which concludes December 15 with a two-episode finale, followed the students as they returned after their fall break to tackle the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one and to face a new semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments, according to the network.

The second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls has been the most-watched HBO Max original series since launching this past November. Last week’s episode release day on the streaming service set a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021, said the streaming service.

The Sex Lives of College Girls stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. The series produced by Kaling, Justin Noble and Howard Klein.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way," HBO Max, Executive VP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation Suzanna Makkos said in a statement. "This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”■

