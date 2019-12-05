HBO Max Orders Lena Dunham Dramedy ‘Generation’

HBO Max has given a full-season order to half-hour dramedy Generation. Zelda Barnz, who is 18, and her father Daniel Barnz created the show. Lena Dunham and Ben Barnz executive produce Generation, about a group of high school students whose exploration of sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

“Daniel and Zelda are an incredibly passionate team with true vision and authenticity, providing an inside look at the windy path many adolescents have to navigate as they come to terms with their identity and sexuality in Generation,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Generation is written by Zelda and Daniel Barnz and the pilot was directed by Daniel Barnz. Dunham will executive produce for Good Thing Going Productions, with Daniel and Ben Barnz exec producing for We’re Not Brothers Productions.

“I wanted to see myself and kids my own age represented on TV in a way that felt real, without judgement or nostalgia. I’m so appreciative of my mentor and soul-sister Lena Dunham for all her support and guidance, and so thankful to HBO Max for making this crazy dream come true,” said Zelda.

The cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez and Uly Schlesinger.

“Zelda has a particular ability to speak to and about her generation with humor and relatability, only brought further to life by this incredible cast. We couldn’t be prouder of a show to mark our first pilot to series order for HBO Max,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Dunham, who created Girls, called the project “effortlessly funny.”