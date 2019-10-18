HBO Max Names Three VPs of Drama

HBO Max has bolstered its scripted drama department, with Roberto Alcantara, Chika Chukudebelu and Mark Tuohy named VP of drama. All report to Joey Chavez, executive VP of original drama at HBO Max.

WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform is scheduled to launch in spring 2020.

“The premium drama bar is set high, and I have no doubt this talented team will deliver and be great creative partners to great creators,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Alcantara was VP, comedy development & programming at Fox Entertainment. Prior to that, he worked for Project 10 as VP of content.

Chukudebelu was VP of development of NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Productions. Prior to that, Chukudebelu worked at BET Networks.

Tuohy was VP of creative affairs for A+E Studios. He also worked for Fox International Channels as director of scripted entertainment.

“We are proud to have a drama team that reflects a variety of voices, tastes and points of view,” said Chavez. “Bringing together the best people who come from studios, networks and various genres, gives us a great mix of backgrounds to tap into. It’s this collective of skills and diversity that will create the kind of signature dramas that will be unique to HBO Max.”

The new hires join David Poynter, VP, drama, HBO Max, and Maura Feerick, director, drama, HBO Max.