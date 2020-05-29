HBO Max Lands Streaming Rights to ‘Young Sheldon’

HBO Max has acquired streaming rights to comedy Young Sheldon in a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. HBO Max, which launched May 27, is the streaming home of The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon is a spinoff of that series.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

Young Sheldon, about a brainy kid growing up in Texas, airs on CBS. The series has averaged more than 11.4 million viewers per week during the 2019–20 season, according to Most Current ratings from Nielsen.

From Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, Young Sheldon is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate spacetime. All you actually need is HBO Max,” said creators/executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

Iain Armitage plays young Sheldon.

Lorre and Molaro exec produce along with Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.