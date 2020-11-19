HBO Max Greenlights ‘DMZ’ Limited Series

HBO Max has ordered the production of new limited series drama DMZ from producers Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino, the streaming service said Thursday.

The four-part futuristic series stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt which is set amid a second American civil war. According to the service, the series, based on the comic series published by DC, follows medic Alma Ortega (Dawson) who sets out to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict, but has to deal with gangs who run the lawless city, led by Parco Delgado (Bratt).

“’DMZ’s’ unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max in a statement. “With the powerhouse visionary team of Ava and Roberto at the helm, bringing this critically acclaimed DC gem to life promises to entertain and inspire hope.”