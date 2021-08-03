HBO Max Finally Gets Support on LG Smart TVs

WarnerMedia has fixed yet another long-festering distribution problem for HBO Max, securing support for the HBO Max app on LG Electronics' webOS-powered smart TVs in the U.S.

South Korea's LG Electronics was the fourth biggest supplier of smart TVs to the U.S. in 2020, according to German research conglomerate Statista, controlling around 12% of the market. WebOS is the operating system that controls LG's internet-connected TVs.

According to a WarnerMedia press release, the HBO Max app is now supported by LG OLED TVs, LG QNED Mini LED TVs and LG NanoCell TVs (model years 2018-2021) via webOS 4.0 and higher.

The U.S. agreement comes after LG began supporting HBO Max on internet-connected TVs in select markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The deal also arrives after WarnerMedia broke a three-year-old impasse with Dish Network, restoring access to HBO Max, HBO linear channels and Cinemax to subscribers of the Dish satellite TV service.

WarnerMedia reported 2.8 million subscriber additions for HBO linear and HBO Max in the second quarter, reaching 47 million customers in the region overall.