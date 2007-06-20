HBO To Make My Zinc Bed

HBO greenlighted the original movie My Zinc Bed, an HBO Films/BBC co-production starring Uma Thurman, Jonathan Pryce and Paddy Considine.

The film, directed by Anthony Page (Inadmissible Evidence) and from a screenplay by David Hare (The Hours) is based on the play by hare and follows a young alcoholic who has an affair with his boss' wife.

The movie was announced by HBO Films president Colin Callender.

Oscar-winning Thurman won a Best Actress Golden Globe for HBO's Hysterical Blindness. Pryce is a two-time Tony winner for Comedians and Miss Saigon. Considine stars in HBO's upcoming film PU-239.

"Once again, this is further proof that great writing attracts great talent," said Callender in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working with David Hare - he truly is a writer in a league of his own. It is a testament to his provocative script, and to director Anthony Page, that we have been able to bring together such a wonderful cast of distinguished actors. We are delighted to have been able to lure Uma Thurman, Jonathan Pryce and Paddy Considine back to HBO."