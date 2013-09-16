HBO Leads Creative Arts Emmys With 20 Wins

HBO took home the most statuettes clocking in with 20 - three more than

it earned in 2012 - at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Sunday night.

The pay cabler's Behind the Candelabra was the evening's big

winner with the Liberace biopic taking home eight of the nine awards it

was nominated for. The Sundance Channel's Top of the Lake broke the

glittering special's streak when the program won

Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie.

HBO also faired well with the drama series Boardwalk Empire, nabbing four awards, and Game of Thrones receiving two. HBO'sdocumentary Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God took three Emmys.

CBS came in second with 15 awards. The 66th Annual Tony Awards, which

aired on CBS, won four statuettes. How I Met Your Mother and the Big

Bang Theory each secured two.

NBC rallied in third with eight wins. Saturday Night Live earned three while The Office and 30 Rock took home one each.

Netflix broke ground as the first non-network to win with House of Cards earning two awards. The series beat out HBO's Boardwalk Empire for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series.

Veteran voice over artist June Foray stepped on stage to accept the

Governors Award. The artist, who began working in the industry at 12,

said of the achievement, "In three days I am going to be 96 years old

and this is one hell of a gift."

In the guest actress categories, Melissa Leo won Outstanding Guest

Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in FX's Louie, beating out Glee's Dot-Marie Jones and SNL's Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

went to Carrie Preston for her appearance in CBS' The Good Wife. Preston was up against The Americans' Margo Martindale and The Newsroom's Jane Fonda.

On the actor's side, Dan Bucatinsky won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in ABC's Scandal while Bob Newhart took home the statuette for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his part on CBS' The Big Bang Theory. Newhart

said backstage that he was unprepared for the standing ovation he received.

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum won their first Emmys for reality hosting on Lifetime's Project Runway.

"It's a very emotional night," said Gunn backstage. A very happy Klum

added, "I can't stop smiling." This year marked the first time the show

nominated Gunn

and Klum as cohosts.

The show, produced by Spike Jones, Jr., will air on the new FXX Network on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.