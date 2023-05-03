HBO Kickstarts Sports Documentary on NWSL’s Angel City Football Club

The Angel City Football Club’s inaugural season in the National Women’s Soccer League is the subject of a new HBO sports documentary series debuting May 16.

The three-part series, Angel City, goes behind the scenes of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based pro soccer team founded by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Northman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, said HBO.

The series candidly reveals the effort to build the franchise – which features the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports – from scratch in preparation for its 2022 NWSL season. The show looks at the club’s task of securing players and coaching staff along with drawing in fans as it deals with the growing pains of a startup, said HBO officials.

Angel City is executive produced by Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Anna Barnes, Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas and Christine O’Malley.