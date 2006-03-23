HBO Inks Deal With Simmons, Lathan
By Anne Becker
HBO entered a new development deal with longtime friends of the network, Russell Simmons and Stan Lathan. The two will team with the network to develop scripted series, comedy specials and multi-platform projects, all executive-produced through their production company, Simmons Lathan Media Group.
Simmons and Lathan first paired with HBO in 1989 on the series Def Comedy Jam,and currently executive-produce the series Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry, back for a new season later this year.
