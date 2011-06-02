HBO Go Talks Move Forward

Home Box Office chairman and CEO Bill Nelson said that the premium

channel is close to nailing down its final two distributors for its

online HBO Go product, predicting that at least one of the deals will be

hammered out in the next few weeks.

HBO launched the HBO Go

product in April, which allows subscribers to its premium channel on

cable, satellite and telco video systems to access huge amounts of

content online. So far, HBO has signed deals for HBO Go with every major

distributor, except Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems.

At

the Nomura Securities U.S. Media Summit conference in New York

Thursday, Nelson said that negotiations are ongoing with both Time

Warner Cable and Cablevision.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.

