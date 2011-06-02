HBO Go Talks Move Forward
Home Box Office chairman and CEO Bill Nelson said that the premium
channel is close to nailing down its final two distributors for its
online HBO Go product, predicting that at least one of the deals will be
hammered out in the next few weeks.
HBO launched the HBO Go
product in April, which allows subscribers to its premium channel on
cable, satellite and telco video systems to access huge amounts of
content online. So far, HBO has signed deals for HBO Go with every major
distributor, except Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems.
At
the Nomura Securities U.S. Media Summit conference in New York
Thursday, Nelson said that negotiations are ongoing with both Time
Warner Cable and Cablevision.
