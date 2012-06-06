HBO Go Gets Fired Up for Amazon Kindle

HBO Go is now available on Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet—accessible to the premium network's subscribers across all major TV providers except Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

HBO copresident Eric Kessler last month announced the premium programmer's plans to bring the TV Everywhere service to Kindle Fire at the "TV in a Multiplatform World" conference last month, presented by Multichannel News, Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology.

HBO's TV Everywhere service—designed to reinforce HBO's core subscription-TV business—is available to customers of Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Bright House, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Cablevision Systems, WideOpenWest, Suddenlink Communications, Mediacom Communications, RCN, Massillon Cable and BendBroadband, among other providers.

The app for the Kindle Fire is available through the Amazon Appstore for Android.

Time Warner Cable—one of the last holdouts among large pay-TV providers for HBO Go—reached an agreement with premium programmer in December 2011 to offer the authenticated online and mobile video services. Initially the MSO did not allow subscribers to access the service on Xbox, Roku or Samsung TVs before reversing the policy last month.

Bright House has an agreement with TWC that lets it take advantage of the larger operator's programming deals.

TWC representatives did not immediately respond to a query about why HBO Go is not available to customers on the Amazon Kindle Fire.

