HBO Gives ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ 3-Year Renewal

HBO has given a three-season renewal to its Emmy Award-winning, late-night talk show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

According to network officials, the deal will keep the series, currently in its 10th season, on the air through its 13th season in 2026. The New York-based series features Oliver's take on the pressing political, social and cultural issues of the day.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver has earned 26 Emmy Awards since its premiere in 2014, and is nominated for four 2023 Emmy Awards.

The series is executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor.

“Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional,” HBO and Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said. “With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years.”