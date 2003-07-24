Trending

HBO, Fine Line partner for distribution unit

Home Box Office is creating a film-distribution unit in partnership with New Line
Cinema's specialized distribution arm, Fine Line Features.

Dennis O’Connor, most recently head of marketing for United Artists, will
head HBO Films' distribution.

With the new venture, HBO can better support its films' marketing and
promotion.

The first HBO Films to be released are upcoming American Splendor in
August and Elephant in October.