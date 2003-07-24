HBO, Fine Line partner for distribution unit
Home Box Office is creating a film-distribution unit in partnership with New Line
Cinema's specialized distribution arm, Fine Line Features.
Dennis O’Connor, most recently head of marketing for United Artists, will
head HBO Films' distribution.
With the new venture, HBO can better support its films' marketing and
promotion.
The first HBO Films to be released are upcoming American Splendor in
August and Elephant in October.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.