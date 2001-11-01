HBO delivers Britney with Dolby

HBO's Britney Spears: Live from Las Vegas, on November 18, will be the cable networks first live broadcast in Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

Dolby has provided HBO with a variety of software and hardware to produce the show. Dolby engineers will also be on hand during the broadcast to provide

technical assistance.

Viewers must have a DBS or digital cable set-top box with a Dolby Digital output, a receiver equipped with Dolby Digital decoding, and an appropriate home theater set-up to enable reception of the surround sound signal.

- Michael Grotticelli