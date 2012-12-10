HBO CTO Zitter to Step Down

Bob Zitter, the technology virtuoso who helped build HBO

into a powerhouse cable brand, is retiring after more than 30 years at the

premium network.

Zitter, HBO's executive vice president of technology and

chief technology officer, is credited with leading the charge on several

industry firsts-including the adoption of satellite distribution, digital

video, HD and video-on-demand.

To Zitter, the biggest innovation he's been involved with

over the course of his career is the transition from analog to digital TV.

"There's been no bigger change in the television industry,"

he said in an interview with Multichannel News. "For HBO, it meant we

could do multiplex [services], which was important for our business, and

digital TV has been a precursor to on-demand and everything that's followed."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.