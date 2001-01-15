HBO Creates Max Pak, a Starz!-Like Service

Home Box Office is launching the HBO/Max Pak, an all-digital multiplex package with 15 channels of HBO and Cinemax. Launching May 17, it will include four new Cinemax channels-WMax, @Max, OuterMax and 5StarMax-in addition to Cinemax's existing four and HBO's seven-HBO, HBO Plus, HBO Signature, HBO Comedy, HBO Family, HBO Zone and HBO Latino. The existing Cinemax group comprises Cinemax, MoreMax, ActionMax and ThrillerMax. The packaging move is similar to last year's roll-out of the 12-channel Starz!/Encore Super Pak (although East and West Coast feeds of the same channel are counted as two channels.)