HBO CEO Chris Albrecht Arrested In Las Vegas

HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht was arrested early Sunday morning in Las Vegas on misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend, according to various reports.

The alleged incident took place at about 3 AM outside the MGM Grand casino after the De La Hoya/Mayweather boxing match, which ran on HBO Pay Per View. A police officer cited by Bloomberg said the woman who filed a report with police said she was Albrecht's girlfriend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not return phone calls by press time and HBO was still preparing a response.