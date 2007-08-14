HBO Cancels John From Cincinnati

HBO has cancelled John From Cincinnati after one season. The surfing drama has underperformed since its June 10 premiere. That episode drew 3.42 million, but original premieres of the show only averaged just about 1.5 million.

The network said it plans to extend its development deal with the show's co-creator David Milch. The deal currently runs through Aug., 2008. Milch is said to be working on more than one project for the network, although executives have not yet said whether those include long-talked-about Deadwood movies based on the other series he created for HBO.

HBO is said to be close to deciding whether to renew its other new summer series Flight of the Conchords. That show premiered to 1.2 million total viewers June 17 and premiere episodes through July 29 averaged 950,000.

Last week, HBO said it was picking up the Alan Ball vampire series True Blood for 2008.