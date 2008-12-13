HBO, Cable Still Have Golden Touch

HBO received a leading 22 Golden Globe nominations last week for projects including John Adams, Recount, Bernard and Doris, In Treatment and True Blood.

Rival Showtime got eight, for Dexter, Weeds, Californication, The Tudors and An American Crime.

Basic cable was strong. AMC's Mad Men, which won the Emmy for best drama, was nominated for the top drama and acting (Jon Hamm and January Jones) categories. Also nominated in other categories were TNT's The Closer, USA's Monk and The Starter Wife, and Lifetime's Coco Chanel.

NBC led broadcast networks with six nominations—three for Emmy-winning comedy series 30 Rock. ABC had five, Fox had three and CBS just one. The awards are doled out on Jan. 11.